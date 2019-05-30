Lyon Owner Thanks Chelsea For Champions League Berth

Lyon owner Jean-Michel Aulas thanked Chelsea after their Europa League final victory over Arsenal confirmed his team's return to the Champions League group stage.

Chelsea beat Premier League rivals Arsenal 4-1 in Baku on Wednesday, a result that means Lyon will not have to compete in a qualifying round next season.

Lyon will enter 2019-20 with ex-Arsenal left-back Sylvinho in charge after the departure of head coach Bruno Genesio, who was also congratulated by Aulas.

New OL head coach Sylvinho describes his work methodology

Eden Hazard struck twice with Pedro and Olivier Giroud – who was linked with Lyon before renewing his Chelsea deal – also on target to earn Maurizio Sarri his first major silverware in charge.

"Bravo to Chelsea for this beautiful victory in the Europa League thanks to N'Golo [Kante] and Olivier who gave us the happiness to participate in the group phase of the Champions League," Aulas wrote on Twitter.

"Bravo and thanks to Bruno for this tremendous performance."

