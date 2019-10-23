Lopes Howler Hands Benfica Late 2-1 Win Over Lyon

Benfica claimed their first Champions League win of the season as Anthony Lopes' howler helped them overcome Lyon 2-1 on Wednesday.
Defeats to RB Leipzig and Zenit in their opening two games had left Bruno Lage's side languishing at the foot of Group G, but they kick-started their campaign thanks to Lopes' moment of madness five minutes from time.
The goalkeeper's attempt to start a quick counter backfired when his throw went straight to Pizzi, who gleefully struck a first-time effort into an empty net.
Memphis Depay had earlier cancelled out Rafa Silva's fourth-minute opener for Benfica, who will travel to France for the return fixture in a fortnight with renewed confidence that they can progress to the knockout stages.
