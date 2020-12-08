RB Leipzig held off a dramatic late fightback from Manchester United at the Red Bull Arena to win 3-2 and qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League at their opponents' expense.

United won the reverse fixture 5-0 in October and only needed a point on Tuesday to advance from a tight Group H but found themselves two goals down inside 13 minutes.

Two down in 12 minutes. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/weNreJZ027 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 8, 2020

110 seconds. 😳 pic.twitter.com/99Wc0NkmUt — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 8, 2020

Manchester City loanee Angelino fired in an early opener for Leipzig and then set up Amadou Haidara as the hosts took apart United's five-man defense with ease.

Justin Kluivert added a third but Bruno Fernandes' penalty and substitute Paul Pogba's header 135 seconds later – credited as a Harry Maguire goal – gave the visitors hope.

The dagger. 🗡 pic.twitter.com/UDsdI1uSA1 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 8, 2020

But last season's semi-finalists Leipzig held on to move a point above their opponents and progress, with Paris Saint-Germain – whose game with Istanbul Basaksehir was halted due to allegations of racist remarks by the fourth official – also now set to qualify.