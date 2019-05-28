Klopp Expects Firmino To Be Fit For Champions League Final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects Roberto Firmino to be fit for Saturday's Champions League final against Tottenham.

The Brazil international has missed his side's last three games – including their sensational semi-final second-leg win over Barcelona – with a groin injury.

However, the 27-year-old resumed training last week at the Reds' camp in Marbella, with the club confirming he took part in a series of "specialised programmes".

Speaking at a media conference, Klopp confirmed that Firmino is making good progress and that he should be "fine" to face Mauricio Pochettino's side in Madrid at the weekend.

"He trained, then we took him out and he will be in training again tomorrow," he said. "Everything we saw looked good. He will be fine, I'm sure."

Meanwhile, Klopp confirmed that Naby Keita has "no chance" of playing as he continues his recovery from a thigh issue.

The 24-year-old injured his adductor muscle in the first leg of the Champions League semi against Barca at the start of May and was initially ruled out for around eight weeks.

He was, however, called up to Guinea's provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations and Klopp says his recovery is going according to plan.

"There is no chance for Naby," the German confirmed. "He is really progressing well so we will see how it works out for him for the Africa Cup of Nations."