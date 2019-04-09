Español
Kane Off Injured in Tottenham's Clash With Manchester City

Harry Kane hobbled off with an ankle injury during Tottenham's Champions League quarter-final first leg clash with Manchester City.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane had to be removed from Tuesday's Champions League match against Manchester City with a left ankle injury. 

In the 55th minute, the Spurs star attempted to block a clearance by Fabian Delph and the City defender inadvertently stepped on Kane's ankle as he was following through. 

Kane immediately had to limp down the tunnel, and was replaced by Lucas Moura.

More to follow...

