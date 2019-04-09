Tottenham striker Harry Kane had to be removed from Tuesday's Champions League match against Manchester City with a left ankle injury.

In the 55th minute, the Spurs star attempted to block a clearance by Fabian Delph and the City defender inadvertently stepped on Kane's ankle as he was following through.

Harry Kane is off with an injury, and Pochettino isn't happy 😤



Watch #TOTMCI NOW on #BRLive: https://t.co/3bSIpbPQFK pic.twitter.com/PPOlMQYwh2 — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) April 9, 2019

Kane immediately had to limp down the tunnel, and was replaced by Lucas Moura.

More to follow...