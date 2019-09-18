Harry Kane says Tottenham have "got to get better" after letting slip a two-goal lead to draw against Olympiacos on Wednesday, but he remains confident they will qualify for the Champions League knockout stages again.

Losing finalists last season, Spurs opened their Group B campaign in 2019-20 by picking up a point from a tricky trip to Greece.

However, it could have been much better for Mauricio Pochettino's side after Kane's 26th-minute penalty was followed by Lucas Moura's strike from the edge of the box, putting the visitors 2-0 up.

Kane acknowledged conceding just before the interval was crucial, with Daniel Podence halving the deficit in the 44th minute.

Mathieu Valbuena then drew Olympiacos level from the penalty spot in the second half, forcing Spurs to settle for a draw ahead of a home game against Bayern Munich in their next Champions League outing.

"We put ourselves in a great position but the goal before half-time changed the momentum. We've got to get better," England international Kane told BT Sport.

"We didn't play well in the first half but we scored two goals, which away from home isn't bad.

"Overall, we're disappointed because it's a game we want to be winning but we have to look back and try to improve.

"In the second half, it was 50-50. We could have done better on the ball, but it's a point away from home."

Tottenham have no reason to worry just yet, though, as they also made a slow start to the competition a year ago.

They picked up just a solitary point from their first three games in the group stage in 2018-19, yet still managed to squeeze through as they pipped Inter to join Barcelona in qualifying for the last 16.

"Last season we didn't start too well and had to play catch-up. This is only the first game and we are definitely backing ourselves to go through," Kane added.