Juventus leave it late to win against Zenit at St. Petersburg

● Juventus have won 13 of their last 14 group stage games in the UEFA Champions League, losing the other 2-0 to Barcelona in October 2020.

● Zenit St Petersburg have lost eight of their last 10 UEFA Champions League matches (W1 D1).

● Juventus have never lost to Russian opposition in any European competition, winning eight of nine such meetings (D1).

● Dejan Kulusevski scored his very first UEFA Champions League goal, becoming Juventus’ second-youngest scorer in the competition (21y 178d), after Alessandro Del Piero (20y 308d).

● Juventus’ Dejan Kulusevski was the youngest Swedish player to score in the UEFA Champions League (21y 178d) since Simon Kroon for Malmö FF in December 2014 (21y 176d).