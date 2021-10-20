Español
UEFA Champions League

Juventus leave it late to win against Zenit at St. Petersburg

Reuters

●       Juventus have won 13 of their last 14 group stage games in the UEFA Champions League, losing the other 2-0 to Barcelona in October 2020.

●       Zenit St Petersburg have lost eight of their last 10 UEFA Champions League matches (W1 D1).

●       Juventus have never lost to Russian opposition in any European competition, winning eight of nine such meetings (D1).

●       Dejan Kulusevski scored his very first UEFA Champions League goal, becoming Juventus’ second-youngest scorer in the competition (21y 178d), after Alessandro Del Piero (20y 308d).

●       Juventus’ Dejan Kulusevski was the youngest Swedish player to score in the UEFA Champions League (21y 178d) since Simon Kroon for Malmö FF in December 2014 (21y 176d).

UEFA Champions League Juventus Zenit
