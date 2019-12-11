Juventus Send Bayer Leverkusen to Europa League with 2-0 Win

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain were on target for Juventus as Bayer Leverkusen's Champions League campaign ended with a 2-0 loss at the BayArena on Wednesday.

Juve star Ronaldo scored his 28th goal in 26 Champions League appearances against German clubs in the 75th minute, before Higuain picked out the bottom-right corner in stoppage time.

Dybala to Ronaldo, Juve fans love to see it 🤩



➡️ https://t.co/a06xWN154n pic.twitter.com/CBKM5LrApy — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) December 11, 2019

Maurizio Sarri's side had already wrapped up top spot in Group D and the fact the hosts were the only team with something to play for was evidenced by them having the best chances of the opening period.

Dybala to Higuaín for the stoppage time finish 🌟 pic.twitter.com/5epDMGlOD8 — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) December 11, 2019

But Leverkusen – who would have exited the competition even if they had won due to Atletico Madrid's 2-0 victory over Lokomotiv Moscow – succumbed to Ronaldo and Higuain after the restart and dropped into the Europa League with defeat.