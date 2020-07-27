Español
Juventus Monitoring Dybala Thigh Injury Ahead of UCL Clash

Juventus are sweating on the fitness of Paulo Dybala ahead of the resumption of Champions League action next month.

Getty Images

Paulo Dybala suffered an injury to his thigh in Sunday's win over Sampdoria, the Serie A champions have confirmed.

The Argentina international was substituted after 40 minutes as the Bianconeri secured a ninth consecutive Serie A title with a 2-0 win.

Tests on Monday revealed Dybala sustained an injury to his left thigh, with the club saying they will monitor his condition "day by day".

Danilo, meanwhile, has been given the all-clear after he went off before the half-hour mark in the same game following a clash of heads with Gaston Ramirez.

 

Juventus wrap up their domestic season with games against Cagliari and Roma before they look to overturn a 1-0 deficit to Lyon in their Champions League last-16 second leg on August 7.

