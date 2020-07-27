Paulo Dybala suffered an injury to his thigh in Sunday's win over Sampdoria, the Serie A champions have confirmed.

The Argentina international was substituted after 40 minutes as the Bianconeri secured a ninth consecutive Serie A title with a 2-0 win.

Tests on Monday revealed Dybala sustained an injury to his left thigh, with the club saying they will monitor his condition "day by day".

Danilo, meanwhile, has been given the all-clear after he went off before the half-hour mark in the same game following a clash of heads with Gaston Ramirez.

Juventus injury alert: Dybala left at 40’ v Sampdoria for an injury at the adductor muscle — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 26, 2020

Juventus wrap up their domestic season with games against Cagliari and Roma before they look to overturn a 1-0 deficit to Lyon in their Champions League last-16 second leg on August 7.