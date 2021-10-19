Español
UEFA Champions League

Inter defeats hard working Sheriff Tiraspol

●      Inter’s 3-1 victory over Sheriff was only their second victory at the San Siro in their last 10 UEFA Champions League matches (D5 L3). They were without a win in their last 5 such matches (D2 L3) and this encounter also ended a run of three such games without scoring.

●      Inter had 29 shots against Sheriff, the most the Italian side have registered in a UEFA Champions League match since since Opta have full data for shots in the competition (2003-04).

●      Inter’s Edin Dzeko (35y 216d) is the oldest player to score and assist in a UEFA Champions League game since Didier Drogba in November 2014 (36y 259d for Chelsea against Schalke).

●      Inter’s Edin Dzeko (35y 216d) is the second oldest player to score for Inter in the UEFA Champions League behind Javier Zanetti (37y 71d).

●      Sheriff’s Sébastien Thill is the first player to score a direct free kick as an away player in the UEFA Champions League at the San Siro since David Villa in February 2007 for Valencia.

●      Inter’s Arturo Vidal has scored and assisted in a Champions League match for only the second time. The other match the Chilean managed this in was a 3-0 home win for Juventus against Chelsea in November 2012.

