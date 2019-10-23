Español
Keep beIN
UEFA Champions League

Ikone Strike Salvages Draw For Lille With Valencia

Jonathan Ikone's stoppage-time equalizer salvaged a 1-1 Champions League draw for Lille with Valencia

Reuters

 

Jonathan Ikone scored a dramatic late equaliser to earn Lille a 1-1 draw against 10-man Valencia and the first point of their Champions League campaign.

 

After Group H rivals Chelsea beat Ajax in Amsterdam, Valencia were on course to join those two sides on six points after three games when Denis Cheryshev gave the visitors a lead they barely deserved in the 63rd minute.

But the game unravelled for Albert Celades' men in the closing stages, with Mouctar Diakhaby's sending-off six minutes from time giving Lille a lengthy period of stoppage time to find an equaliser against depleted opposition.

 

That goal arrived courtesy of a moment of brilliance from second-half substitute Ikone, whose shot on the turn keeps hope alive for Christophe Galtier's men with three group games left to play.

UEFA Champions League Soccer Lille Valencia Denis Cheryshev Jonathan Ikone
Previous Martinez Leads Inter Past Dortmund, 2-0, In Huge B
Read
Martinez Leads Inter Past Dortmund, 2-0, In Huge Boost To Champions League Campaign
Next Lopes Howler Hands Benfica Late 2-1 Win Over Lyon
Read
Lopes Howler Hands Benfica Late 2-1 Win Over Lyon

Latest Stories