Español
Keep beIN
UEFA Champions League

Haaland Scores Hat-Trick In Champions League Debut

19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick in his Champions League debut against Genk

Getty Images

 

Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland enjoyed a Champions League debut to remember as he scored a hat-trick in the first half of their game against Genk.

The 19-year-old, son of ex-Manchester City and Leeds United defender Alf Inge Haaland, became only the eighth player to score three times on their debut in Europe's elite competition.

 

He also became the first teenager to score more than once on his Champions League debut since Wayne Rooney's hat-trick for Manchester United against Fenerbahce in September 2004.

Norway international Haland, who had already scored 11 times domestically heading into the match, took just two minutes to open his Champions League account before sealing his hat-trick just moments before half-time.

Rampant Salzburg ended the half 5-1 up on their Belgian opponents, with Hwang Hee-chan and Dominik Szoboszlai also on the scoresheet.

UEFA Champions League Soccer FC Red Bull Salzburg Racing Genk
Previous Rayo Battle Back to Claim 1-1 Draw Against Malaga
Read
Rayo Battle Back to Claim 1-1 Draw Against Malaga
Next

Latest Stories