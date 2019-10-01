Former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry scored four times as Bayern Munich embarrassed Tottenham 7-2 in London, piling the pressure on under-fire Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs were comfortably the better side in the first half of the Champions League Group B encounter and took the lead early on, but they were made to rue their profligacy in front of goal, as a Gnabry-inspired Bayern taught woeful Spurs a lesson after the break.

Son Heung-min put Spurs deservedly in front, though Bayern were ahead by the break, with Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski netting fine strikes.

That was only the beginning, however, as Bayern went on to decimate their hosts – Gnabry scoring twice in two minutes, with Harry Kane's penalty nothing more than a consolation.

Gnabry added another two either side of Lewandowski's second in the final 10 minutes as Spurs were humiliated.

