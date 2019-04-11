De Jong: Ajax Still Have 'Big Chance' Of Advancing Past Juventus

Barcelona-bound star Frenkie de Jong produced another impressive UEFA Champions League performance for Ajax on Wednesday and the 21-year-old midfielder believes the Dutch giants can progress to the semi-finals.

Ajax drew 1-1 with Juventus in the first leg of the quarter-final tie despite dominating in Amsterdam, where Ronaldo's opener was cancelled out by David Neres on Wednesday.

"We're disappointed about conceding a goal right before half-time, but in the second half we began very strongly with our equaliser. In the end 1-1 is not so bad," De Jong told UEFA.com. "I think we have enough of a chance in the away game.

"It's a pity that Nico [Tagliafico] is suspended [for the return match], but we have very good players on the bench who can do it over there. If we play the way we did in Madrid, with a lot of courage, then we have a big chance of winning. We've done well so far in the Champions League, and we're not done yet."