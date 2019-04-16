Español
Keep beIN
UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League Semifinal Streak Ends After Juventus Defeat To Ajax

The Champions League semi-finals will be without Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time in almost a decade following Juventus' defeat.

Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature in the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2009-10 after Juventus were shocked by Ajax.

Not since Real Madrid suffered a last-16 exit at the hands of Lyon almost a decade ago had Ronaldo missed out on the Champions League's final four.

But Ronaldo's run of eight consecutive semi-finals and three successive titles came to an end courtesy of Ajax's 2-1 second-leg victory over Juventus in Turin on Tuesday.

 

Ronaldo scored his 126th Champions League goal – and 65th in the knockout stages – to give Juve a 28th-minute lead.

But Ajax, who had beaten Ronaldo's former team Madrid in the last 16, rallied through Donny van de Beek and captain Matthijs de Ligt to claim a memorable 3-2 aggregate victory against the Italian champions.

 

UEFA Champions League Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo
Previous Messi Hails Barcelona's 'Small Step' Toward Treble
Read
Messi Hails Barcelona's 'Small Step' Toward Treble
Next De Ligt: Ajax 'Not Satisfied' Yet After Champions
Read
De Ligt: Ajax 'Not Satisfied' Yet After Champions League Quarterfinal Win Over Juventus

Latest Stories