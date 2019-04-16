Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature in the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2009-10 after Juventus were shocked by Ajax.

Not since Real Madrid suffered a last-16 exit at the hands of Lyon almost a decade ago had Ronaldo missed out on the Champions League's final four.

But Ronaldo's run of eight consecutive semi-finals and three successive titles came to an end courtesy of Ajax's 2-1 second-leg victory over Juventus in Turin on Tuesday.

1 - 2018/19 will be the first Champions League season not to feature Cristiano Ronaldo at the semi-final stage since 2009-10, when he was eliminated at the Last 16 stage with Real Madrid. Exit. pic.twitter.com/xX3c18ACar — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 16, 2019

Ronaldo scored his 126th Champions League goal – and 65th in the knockout stages – to give Juve a 28th-minute lead.

But Ajax, who had beaten Ronaldo's former team Madrid in the last 16, rallied through Donny van de Beek and captain Matthijs de Ligt to claim a memorable 3-2 aggregate victory against the Italian champions.