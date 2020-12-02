Cristiano Ronaldo has reached yet another goals milestone as his second-half strike against Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday saw him hit 750.

The Portugal star was left with a simple finish 57 minutes in to put his side 2-0 up in the Champions League clash in Turin.

It was his 75th across all competitions for Juve, who Ronaldo joined from Real Madrid a little over two years ago.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 750th goal for club and country 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZerVBPgghd — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 2, 2020

It was in Madrid where he made his greatest impact on football, having amassed a remarkable 450 goals during his time with Los Blancos.

That figure made him comfortably their all-time leading scorer with 127 more than club great Raul.

Even more remarkably, Ronaldo reached 450 in just 438 matches after arriving for what was in 2009 a world-record fee – Raul's haul came from 741 games.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had already left an indelible mark on the sport way before joining Juve, though his legend continues to grow – the Portugal great shows no sign of slowing down despite approaching his 36th birthday.

He has been in fine form this season, having netted eight times from just four Serie A starts, though his strike against Dynamo was only his second in the Champions League.

Ronaldo also recently surpassed the 100-goal mark for Portugal, becoming only the second male footballer to reach a century at international level after Iran's Ali Daei. His most recent, against Andorra last month, took him to 102.