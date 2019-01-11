Bayern's Muller Set To Miss Liverpool Tie After Receiving Two-Match Ban

Thomas Muller is set to be unavailable for both legs of Bayern Munich's Champions League last-16 clash with Liverpool after UEFA hit the forward with a two-match ban.

The Germany international was sent off in Bayern's final Group E game - a 3-3 draw at Ajax last month - after a dangerous high challenge on Nicolas Tagliafico, which saw him catch his opponent with a boot to the head.

Muller was shown a straight red card for his foul and Bayern will seemingly be forced to take on Jurgen Klopp's men without him after UEFA confirmed the suspension on Friday.

UEFA have suspended @esmuellert_ for two @ChampionsLeague games following his red card against Ajax. #FCBayern will appeal the decision. pic.twitter.com/cPdPLkDlSR — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 11, 2019

However, the Bavarian giants swiftly announced their intention to appeal against the decision, branding his challenge a "hard but unintentional foul".

The first leg of the tie takes place at Anfield on February 19 before the return at the Allianz Arena on March 13.