UEFA Champions League

Ansu Fati's strike enough for Barcelona against Dinamo Kiev

  • Dynamo Kyiv have lost their last 3 games in the Champions League, their last joint longest losing streak was from 4th November 2020 to 2nd December 2020.
  • Dynamo Kyiv have failed to score in their last 4 games in the Champions League, a run of 418 minutes without a goal.
  • Ansu Fati has scored 1 goal this season (1 in this game), no Barcelona player has more in the Champions League.
  • M. Depay has created 13 chances this season, the joint-highest total in the Champions League (alongside Bruno Fernandes).

 

 

