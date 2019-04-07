Allegri Confident Ronaldo Will Face Ajax

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri is confident Cristiano Ronaldo will be fit to face Ajax in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Ronaldo has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in Portugal's Euro2020 qualifier against Serbia last month, missing Saturday's 2-1 Serie A victory over AC Milan.

Juve travel to Amsterdam on Wednesday and the 34-year-old star is set to be available against Dutch giants Ajax, according to Allegri.

"He [Ronaldo] always feels ready, but I told him to rest [today]. We are confident of having him at Ajax on Wednesday," Allegri told Sky Italia.

During his post-match news conference, Allegri added: "Ronaldo is getting better. We have good chances to see him against Ajax. But let's wait these days.

"We have Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. There are four days left and in four days chances can increase."

Ronaldo has starred since his €112million arrival from Real Madrid at the start of the season, scoring 19 Serie A goals and 24 in all competitions.