Ajax triumphs over Borussia Dortmund in emphatic 4-0 win

● Ajax have won their opening three Champions League matches in a campaign for the first time since 1995-96, when they went on to reach the final, losing on penalties to Juventus.

● Borussia Dortmund suffered their heaviest defeat in European competition since losing 4-0 to Sochaux in the UEFA Cup in November 2003, while it was their heaviest ever defeat in the European Cup/Champions League.

● Sébastien Haller became the first African player to score in their first three Champions League appearances since Didier Drogba in 2003 – the Ivorian has six goals and two assists in his three games so far for Ajax.

● Ajax’s Daley Blind scored his first goal in the Champions League since October 2017 for Man Utd against Benfica – it was his first for Ajax in the competition and came 29 years and 347 days since his father Danny Blind scored his last goal in UEFA European competition for Ajax, against FC Rot-Weiß Erfurt in the UEFA Cup in November 1991.

● Marco Reus became only the third Borussia Dortmund player to score an own goal in the Champions League, after Sven Bender (April 2017 vs Monaco) and Marwin Hitz (October 2020 vs Lazio). It was the 96th goal Ajax had scored at home in the Champions League but the first time they’d benefitted from an own goal on home soil.

● Ajax have scored 11 goals in their opening three Champions League matches, their most at this stage of a European Cup/Champions League campaign since scoring 26 times in their first three games in the 1979-80 season.

● Borussia Dortmund suffered their first Champions League defeat against a Dutch side since March 1996, when they lost 1-0 to Ajax; they had been unbeaten in six before tonight (W3 D3).