Ajax Manager Ten Hag: We Must Play Our Own Way Against Juventus

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag says his side must focus on playing their own way when they tackle Juventus in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final.

The Eredivisie giants have reached the last eight for the first time since 2003 courtesy of a shock 4-1 win over holders Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the round of 16.

Ten Hag is fully aware of the threat posed by the Serie A champions but believes his side have enough in their locker to get through.

"We must play our way against Juventus," he told Tuesday's news conference ahead of the opening leg in Amsterdam.

"The most important thing is the result tomorrow. We are only thinking about the match against the Bianconeri.

"We have a good midfield, we manage possession well but when we don't have it we have to be good at recovering the ball as soon as possible.

"Tactically, we are strong and we can field players in different positions."

Giorgio Chiellini is absent for Juventus with a calf injury but Ten Hag says the Italian defender can be replaced.

"Chiellini is a very important player for Juventus but they have several players who can take his place," he added. "We will certainly have to give it our best."