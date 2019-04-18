Español
UEFA Champions League

2019 UEFA Champions League Semifinal Schedule

UEFA has announced the dates and times for Tottenham vs. Ajax and Barcelona vs. Liverpool in the Champions League semifinals

Tottenham will host Ajax in the first match of the 2018-19 Champions League semi-finals, UEFA has confirmed.

UEFA revealed on Thursday that the opening leg of the last-four encounter will be played on April 30, with Barcelona taking on Liverpool at Camp Nou the following day.

Seven days later, last season's beaten finalists Liverpool host Barcelona in the first of the second legs before Ajax welcome Spurs to Amsterdam.

Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano home will then be the venue for the final of this season's Champions League on June 1.

 

Champions League semi-final dates in full: 

April 30: Tottenham v Ajax

May 1: Barcelona v Liverpool

May 7: Liverpool v Barcelona

May 8: Ajax v Tottenham

