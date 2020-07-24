Younes Belhanda Gives Galatasaray 2-1 Lead With His Penalty July 24, 2020 21:32 1:02 min Younes Belhanda scores his penalty to make it 2-1 to Galatasaray over Antalyaspor. Highlights Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig Antalyaspor Younes Belhanda -Latest Videos 1:01 min Blanco Gets Last-Minute Equalizer For Antalyaspor 1:54 min Perrin Red Carded For Foul On Mbappe 1:02 min Belhanda Scores Penalty To Make It 2-1 Galatasaray 1:02 min Neymar Scores PSG Opener Against Saint-Etienne 0:56 min Marcelo Saracchi Gets Equalizer For Galatasaray 0:50 min Fredy Gives Antalyaspor 1-0 Lead Over Galatasaray 1:22 min Report: Inter Still Monitoring Messi Situation 0:36 min Henderson Named FWA Footballer Of The Year 0:50 min Benzema Laughs Off FFF President's Praise 0:58 min Sarri Says Juventus Are Tired