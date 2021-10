Yeni Malatyaspor opened Round 10 of the 2021/22 Turkish Super Lig with a 2-1 win at home over Altay Izmir.

The goals were scored by Benjamin Tetteh (57') and Adem Büyük via penalty at the 68th minute. Altay's lone goal came also as a penalty in the 84th minute and it was scored by Daouda Karamoko Bamba.

Yeni Malatyaspor is now at the 11th position on the table with a 4-0-6 record while Altay is eighth with 5-0-5.

Yeni Malatyaspor 2-1 Altay Izmir in numbers: