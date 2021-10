Guven Yalcin scored a magnificent scissor kick goal at the 32nd minute and added his second goal via header at the 69th to lead Besiktas' to a 2-1 win against Sivasspor.

Sivasspor had equaled the score with an own goal by Ridvan Yilmaz at the 54th.

Besiktas is at second place at the moment with a 5-2-1 record and waiting for the rest of the 8th Round of matches to be completed. Sivasspor is 12th with 2-3-3.

Besiktas 2-1 Sivasspor in numbers:

