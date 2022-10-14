Alanyaspor played against Antalyaspor today in a thrilling game.

Ahmed Hassan gave the locals the lead in the 44th minute after scoring a header.

Alanyaspor doubled their lead 6 minutes into the second half.

Haji Wright scored a great header in the 57th minute that closed the gap.

Idrissa Doumbia scored again for Alanyaspor in the 70th minute and extended their lead.

Haji Wright scored a late goal to give Antalyaspor some hope, but it wasn't enough.

The game ended 3-2.