Rizespor and Besiktas played a thrilling match to close the action on Sunday in the Turkish Super Lig.

Batshuayi gave the lead to the visitors thanks to a penalty in the 25th minute. Then, in the second half, two goals from Pohjanpalo (56th and 68th), helped Rizespor, with Ilkhan scoring in the 60th minute for the Black Eagles.

Rizespor stays in relegation position, in the 19th position with 18 points while Besiktas is 9th with 29 points.

Rizespor 2-2 Besiktas

What's on beIN Channels this weekend