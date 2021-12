Trabzonspor keeps the pace on top of the table after a hard-fought battle that saw them defeat Altay 2-1.

However, it was the home side who started winning with Karayel scoring a great strike from outside the box. Andreas Cornelius then scored twice for Trabzonspor, in the 51st and 88th minutes to secure their win.

Trabzonspor leads the table with 45 points while Altay is 16th with 18 points.

Altay 1-2 Trabzonspor