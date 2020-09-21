9-Man Hatayspor Hold Fenerbahce to Draw September 21, 2020 21:09 3:53 min The Turkish Super Lig newcomers lost Ruben Ribeiro and Isaac Sackey to red cards, but still managed to grind out a point in Monday's clash. Highlights Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig Hatayspor -Latest Videos 4:33 min All The Goals - Ligue 1 Matchday 4 3:00 min Report: Semedo Set to Join Wolves 3:27 min Strasbourg Snap Losing Streak Against Dijon 1:13 min Report: Morata Nearing Juventus Loan Deal 0:38 min Sevilla Reject Kounde Bid Amid Man City Links 1:56 min Brest Triumph Over Lorient in Breton Derby 2:34 min Report: Atletico Agree Terms to Sign Luis Suarez 0:34 min Sports Burst - Benzema or Bust 0:52 min Zidane: "I Have Nothing Against Jovic" 0:53 min Messi Tells Vidal He Will Be Missed at Barca