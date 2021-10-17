Trabzonspor dominated in all aspects of their game and took advantage of the ejection of Kim Mae-Jae at the 23rd minute, to come back and beat Fenerbahce 3-1 in the 9th Round of Turkish Super Lïg action.

Fenerbahce stroke first when Diego Rossi received a pass from Enner Valencia inside the box, all after a brilliant play by Mesut Ozil, to score the 0-1 in the 3rd minute.

It only took Tasos Bakasetas two minutes after Mae-Jae's ejection to score the 1-1 tie at the 25th. Bakasetas would make it a brace via a penalty on the 87th. And finally, Yusuf Sari would seal the deal in the 90th minute with the 3-1.

Trabzonspor is the Super Lig's leader with a 6-3-0 record while Fenerbahce stayed in second place with 6-1-2.

Trabzonspor 3-1 Marseille in numbers: