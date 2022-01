The Turkish Super Lig leader suffered a slight setback with a draw against the now 14th place Giresunspor.

Umut Nayir opened the score for Altay at minute 18 while Andreas Cornelius evened it up at the 78th for the locals.

Tasos Bakasetas failed to convert a penalty in the very last seconds of the match leaving Trabzonspor with their sixth draw of the season and a 15-6-1 balance. Giresunspor is now 7-5-10.