Trabzonspor keep their pace leading the Turkish Super Lig with a very important win away against Goztepe thanks to a Gervinho strike in the second half.

The Ivorian's goal was the difference in a match where the locals had more shots and equalized eventually, but that goal was ruled out because of an offside position.

With this result, Trabzonspor stays 5 points ahead of their rivals at the table while Goztepe can't get out of the relegation zone at the 18th position.

Goztepe 0-1 Trabzonspor

