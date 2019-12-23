Trabzonspor Edge Konyaspor to Move Third December 23, 2019 20:31 3:06 min Alexander Sorloth's first-half goal earned Trabzonspor all the points as Konyaspor finished the game with ten men after Omer Ali Sahiner was shown a straight red card. Highlights Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig Trabzonspor -Latest Videos 1:17 min Sky: Atletico Reach Agreement to Sign Cavani 1:44 min Report: Barca Look to Offload Todibo 0:56 min Chimy Avila Scores Jaw-Dropping Goal 0:37 min 'Madrid Don't Need a Ronaldo Type Player' 1:20 min Vidal Hints at Inter Move 0:37 min Bottom-Placed Espanyol Sack Machin 0:48 min Ancelotti: Zlatan Welcome at Everton 4:19 min Giggs: Bale Can Handle The Criticism 1:07 min Vieira Rejects Arsenal Job Rumors 0:39 min Courtois: "It Feels Like Two Points Dropped"