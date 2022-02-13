Trabzonspor kept their amazing run to the Turkish Super Lig 2021/22 title by adding three more points after beating Konyaspor 2-1.

Trabzonspor's goals were by Edin Visca at the 13th and 67th minute while Konyaspor reacted at the 83rd with a goal by Sokol Cikalleshi.

Trabzonspor is first in the Turkish top flight with an 18-6-1 record and 60 points, which are 12 better than second-place Konyaspor.

Post-game insights:

Trabzonspor have scored in their last 6 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 25 games from 17th April 2021 to 21st December 2021.

Trabzonspor have scored in each of their last 6 games in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 8 goals in that run.

E. Višća has scored in his last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig (4 goals in total).

E. Višća has contributed to goals in his last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig (4 goals, 0 assists).

Konyaspor have scored in their last 4 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 4 games from 11th December 2021 to 27th December 2021.

S. Cikalleshi has scored 6 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Konyaspor player in the Turkish Super Lig.

Trabzonspor have scored in 24 of their 25 games, more often than any other team in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

Konyaspor have scored in each of their last 4 games in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 4 goals in that run.

A. Nwakaeme has assisted 8 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Trabzonspor player in the Turkish Super Lig.

Trabzonspor have won their last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer winning streak was from 2nd October 2021 to 4th December 2021, a run of 8 games.