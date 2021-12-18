Trabzonspor won 2-0 against Hatayspor with Djaniny and Cornelius goals.

Trabzonspor have scored in their last 24 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 25 games from 10th November 2019 to 13th September 2020.

Cornelius has scored 7 goals this season (1 in this game), no Trabzonspor player has more in the Turkish Super Lig.

Trabzonspor have scored in 17 of their 17 games, more often than any other team in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

