Alanyaspor moved to the seventh position of the Turkish Super Lïg after grabbing a point on their visit to Trabzonspor with a 1-1 draw.

Alanyaspor stroke first with a goal by Famara Diédhiou at the 36th. minute.

It didn't take long for Trabzonspor to even it up when Andreas Cornelius headed in a pass coming from a set-piece at the 42nd minute.

Trabzonspor finished the match one man down after Hüseyin Türkmen saw a double yellow card at the 75th minute.

Alanyaspor is now seventh on the table with a 4-1-2 record while Trabzonspor is second with 4-3-0.