Thiam Fires Fener Into 1-0 Lead Over Kayserispor January 25, 2021 17:20 1:07 min Mame Thiam opens the scoring against Kayserispor in 20' following a solid Fenerbahce move. Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig Kayserispor Mame Baba Thiam