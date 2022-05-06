The Turkish Super League champions, Trabzonspor, could not win their visit to Hatayspor and drew 1-1 at the start of matchday 36.
Djanini put the champions ahead in the 48th minute, but Mame Diouf equalized in the 94th, with a goal that had been disallowed by the referee, but was validated by the VAR.
Post-game highlights:
- Trabzonspor have scored in 34 of their 36 games, more often than any other team in the Turkish Super Lig this season.
- Trabzonspor have scored in their last 4 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 12 games from 7th January 2022 to 3rd April 2022.
- Trabzonspor are undefeated in their last 6 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 18th December 2021 to 12th March 2022, a run of 13 games.
- Hatayspor have failed to win in their last 7 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest winless streak in the competition (since at least 2014/2015).
