Suleymanov gives the lead to Giresunspor January 8, 2022 17:13 1:45 min Giresunspor takes the lead against Galatasaray with a goal from Suleymanov. Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig Giresunspor -Latest Videos 1:45 min Suleymanov gives the lead to Giresunspor 3:24 min Galatasaray hosts Giresunspor 3:31 min Leo Messi unavailable against Lyon 0:46 min Pogba facing another month out 0:41 min Barca welcome back Depay and Dest 8:05 min Second place for Marseille in Ligue 1 0:48 min Report: Swindon 1-4 Man City 2:25 min Marseille opens the scoreline thanks to Under 2:14 min Bordeaux and Marseille open Ligue 1's 2022 action 7:52 min Trabzonspor defeated Yeni Malatyaspor