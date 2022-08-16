Jorge Jesus says Fenerbahce have no chance of signing Cristiano Ronaldo as the Manchester United forward wants to play in one of the 'big five' leagues.

The Red Devils are reportedly open to offers for the Portugal captain, who only returned to Old Trafford from Juventus last September.

Ronaldo was on the bench for United's 2-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening game of the Premier League season, before starting in the chastening 4-0 thrashing at Brentford last Saturday.

The prolific forward's future has long since been the subject of speculation and Fenerbahce are among a host of clubs said to be keen to sign him before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Fenerbahce head coach Jesus has ruled out any possibility that the prolific 37-year-old could be on his way to Turkey.

He said: "Yes, I'm a friend of Ronaldo, But he doesn't want to come, he has other ideas.

"I think he doesn't want to play in any league other than one of the big five."

Asked if he thinks Ronaldo will stay at United, the Portuguese replied: "I know that he will not play for Fenerbahce."