Turkish SuperLig's leader Trabzonspor could not hold the win in the second half and will leave Rize with its first lose in 2022 after trailing 3-2 against Rizespor. Finish striker Joel Pohjanpalo scored a hat-trick after three penalties were awarded to the locals in the second half.

After a leveled match in the first half, Trabzonspor hit it first in the last 45 minutes after scoring at the 48th thanks to an inside-the-box combination between Djaniny and Abdulkadir Omur, who sent the ball to the back of the net to put his team up 0-1.

However, at 55th, Rizespor coach Bülent Korkmaz made the best decision he could make after sending Joel Pohjanpalo to the pitch replacing Papiss Cissé. Two minutes later, Pohjanpalo scored the equaliser out of a penalty.

At 62nd, Rizespor had another penalty, assisted by a VAR-call for a handball. Pohjanpalo was responsible again to take the shot and decided to aim to the same place he did in the first goal, scoring the 2-1 for Rizespor, that was in desperate need to get a victory in order to keep fighting to maintain the category and avoid relegation.

Trabzonspor never quit and found the equaliser thanks to its Cape Verdean striker Djaniny, who sealed the 2-2 after a great right-footed finish. But in the last minute of the match, Pohjanpalo found himself in a one-on-one situation with goalkeeper Erce Kardesler to score the treble. Kardesler commited a foul over the Finish inside the box and the referee awarded a third penalty for Rizespor. Pohjanpalo himself chose to take the shot and he decided again to pick the right post. Hat-trick for Pohjanpalo and the victory for his team.

This is the second win for Rizespor in 2022 over 10 games, while Trabzonspor is defeated for the first time this year and break a 16-game streak without any loss, the last one being 1-2 against Antalyaspor in December.