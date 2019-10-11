GOAL

Turkish Super Lig outfit Besiktas could make Rangers boss Steven Gerrard their number one managerial target, should they sack current head coach Abdullah Avci.

According to beIN SPORTS Turkey reporter, Mehmet Demirkol (via Sport Witness), Besiktas will name their new president next week, and the new man at the helm is likely to look to replace their manager.

The club are languishing in the bottom half of the league table after seven games, with just two wins to their name.