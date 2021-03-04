Ozil Stretchered Off with Injury Against Antalyaspor March 4, 2021 18:30 2:29 min Mesut Ozil was forced to come off after appearing to twist his left ankle during for Fenerbahce's 1-1 draw with Antalyaspor. Mesut Ozil Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig Antalyaspor -Latest Videos 12:54 min Report: Chelsea Eye ASSE Teen Gourna-Douath 9:00 min Report: Sampaoli Wants Vidal At Marseille 9:00 min Galtier: I Nearly Subbed Off David Before Winner 0:21 min Calderon: Madrid Want Salah, But Can't Afford Him 13:28 min Fenerbahce Slip Up Against Antalyaspor 0:52 min Valencia Golaza Draws Fenerbahce Level 2:29 min Ozil Stretchered Off Against Antalyaspor 22:39 min Benzema: Ronaldo Leaving Allowed Me to Change 1:06 min Fredy Scores Antalyaspor's 1000th Goal 1:59 min Barcelona And Real Madrid Hit With EU Tax Bill