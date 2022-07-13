Fenerbahce have confirmed Mesut Ozil has left the club after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The former Germany midfielder joined the Istanbul giants on a three-and-a-half year deal in January 2021 following his release by Arsenal.

Ozil's move has not gone to plan, though, and the playmaker has been in the wilderness once again after being banished from first-team duties in March.

The 33-year-old was in dispute with interim head coach Ismail Kartal and Jorge Jesus made it clear he was not part of his plans following his appointment as boss last month.

Ozil has reportedly held talks with Istanbul Basaksehir and Fenerbahce announced his departure on Wednesday.

The club tweeted: "It has been agreed that the contract between our club and Mesut Ozil will be terminated by mutual agreement.

"We wish Mesut Ozil success for the rest of his career."

The ex-Real Madrid man had stated at the end of May that he had no intention of leaving Fenerbahce.

He wrote on Instagram: "I repeat with emphasis; I will not end my career in a team other than Fenerbahce.

"This decision is very clear and final. As per the requirements of professional life, if our management takes a decision about me, I will only respect this attitude. I will work hard and always keep myself ready."