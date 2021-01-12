Mesut Ozil is a Fenerbahce fanatic and could join the Turkish giants from Arsenal this month, according to agent Erkut Sogut.

The 32-year-old has not played for Arsenal since last March after being frozen out by first-team manager Mikel Arteta.

Ozil is into the final six months of his Emirates Stadium contract and revealed on Monday a move to either Turkey or the United States appeals to him.

Agent Sogut is hopeful his client will soon find a new club, with discussions already under way with clubs over a possible deal in the January window.

"Ozil is not an ordinary Fenerbahce supporter. He's a fanatic. He would only come to Turkey to play for Fenerbahce. I hope it will happen," Sogut told beIN SPORTS Turkey.

"This transfer needs a process. It would be wrong to say certain things before something happens, but I hope it will happen."

Sogut added: "It'll be a great moment for Mesut to come to Fenerbahce, as a big fan. But at the moment, I can't say what the chances are. We have to see both sides of the picture.

"Before the papers are signed, nothing is definite. Even if we come to a verbal agreement before contracts are signed, nobody can say this deal is done."

Major League Soccer side DC United have also been credited with an interest in Ozil, who has spent the past seven and a half years with Arsenal.

Only Kevin De Bruyne (74), David Silva (63) and Christian Eriksen (62) have provided more Premier League assists than Ozil's 54 since the start of 2013-14.

Arteta hinted last week there is no way back for the German at Arsenal, but Sogut suggested he may remain in north London until his contract expires.

Sogut said: "If this is a good move, let's hope it happens; if not, we don't want it. Let's wait for the process and people now understand what Mesut wants to do from his tweets."

Ozil has not played a minute of football this season after being left out of Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads, yet Sogut does not see that being a problem.

He said: "There have been no mishaps, he trains with the first team and a lack of match time is a problem that can be solved quickly. He'll become a 90-minute player in a short period of time."