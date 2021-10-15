Two goals from Stefano Okaka helped Istanbul Basaksehir to get all 3 points against Besiktas in the first game of round 9 of the Turkish Super League. The game was intense, particularly in the second half, but the home side was better capitalizing their chances in the counterattack.

Okaka opened the score in the dying minutes of the first half, only to be canceled at the hour mark by Teixeira, who slammed home a mistake by Babacan. Istanbul Basaksehir scored two quick goals in two perfect counters, first by Okaka again and then by Gulbrandsen. A penalty goal by Batshuayi settled the result in the 91st minute.

With this result, the winners escape the drop zone, going to 14th place, while Besiktas missed a golden opportunity to take the top of the table until the next matches are played, staying in 3rd position.

Istanbul Basaksehir 3-2 Besiktas