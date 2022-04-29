Fenerbahce held on against a feisty Gaziantep and took a 3-2 victory that temporarily delayed Trabzonspor's celebration for the Turkish Super Lig title.

Diego Rossi opened the score in the 5th minute for the home side, before Serdar Dursun emulated him in the 64th. The visitors came back quickly in the 64th via Angelo Sagal, but Fenerbahce seemed to seal the deal with their third goal in the 82nd minute, scored by Miha Zajc.

However, Gaziantep had one more breath and were able to make it 3-2 with the final goal of the match scored by Alexandru Maxim in the 90+7th.

Fenerbahce remain in second place with 20-8-7 and 68 points while Gaziantep struggles in the borderline of relegation at 16th with 11-9-15 and 42 points.

Post-Game Insight Fenerbahçe 3 - 2 Gaziantep FK

M. Yandaş has assisted 7 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Fenerbahçe player in the Turkish Super Lig.

Fenerbahçe have scored in each of their last 11 games in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 31 goals in that run.

Fenerbahçe have won their last 7 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer winning streak was from 2nd April 2018 to 11th August 2018, a run of 9 games.

Gaziantep FK have scored in their last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 5 games from 27th February 2022 to 3rd April 2022.

S. Dursun has scored 14 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Fenerbahçe player in the Turkish Super Lig.

Gaziantep FK have scored in each of their last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 4 goals in that run.

Fenerbahçe have scored in their last 11 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 18 games from 23rd September 2021 to 22nd January 2022.

A. Maxim has scored 12 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Gaziantep FK player in the Turkish Super Lig.

A. Maxim has assisted 6 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Gaziantep FK player in the Turkish Super Lig.

Fenerbahçe have scored in 33 of their 35 games, more often than any other team in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

Gaziantep FK have failed to win in their last 5 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer winless streak was from 12th February 2022 to 14th March 2022, a run of 6 games.