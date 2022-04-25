Jackson Muleka scored a brace (28' and 82') and Mortadha Ben Ouannes added one spectacular chip goal in the 45+1st minute to lead a Kasimpasa impressive attack in their visit to Besiktas where they won, 0-3.

This was the last match of week 34 of the 2021/22 Turkish Super Lig season, and Kasimpasa improved to 13-8-13 at 11th place with 47 points and Besiktas slipped to 13-12-9, good for seventh place and 51 points.

Post-match insights:

Kasımpaşa have scored in each of their last 10 games in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 26 goals in that run.

Kasımpaşa have scored in their last 10 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 18 games from 28th April 2018 to 3rd December 2018.

J. Muleka has scored in his last 5 games in the Turkish Super Lig (7 goals in total).

J. Muleka has scored in each of his last 5 games in the Turkish Super Lig (7 goals), his longest scoring streak in the competition.

Kasımpaşa have scored in their last 10 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest scoring streak this season.

J. Muleka has contributed to goals in his last 5 games in the Turkish Super Lig (7 goals, 1 assist).