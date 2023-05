Galatasaray defeated Sivasspor (2-0) during Matchday 35 of the Turkish Super Lig, and a victory in the next match will be enough to clinch the league title.

Mauro Icardi scored both goals for the team in the 13th and 63rd minutes, respectively. The Argentine forward has been the scorer of Galatasaray's last six goals in the competition, bringing his total tally to 19 goals.