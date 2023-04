Galatasaray secured another victory (6-0) in the Super Lig after defeating Kayserispor with a Hat-Trick from Mauro Icardi.

The Argentine scored on the 18th, 42nd, and 45'+12 minutes to reach a total of 13 goals and 8 assists in 18 games since joining the Turkish giant.

The remaining three goals were scored by Milot Rashica (23'), Kerem Aktürkoğlu (59'), and Nicolò Zaniolo (71').

Currently, Galatasaray lead the table with 66 points, nine ahead of Fenerbahçe, their closest pursuer.